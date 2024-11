You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH ProtIG seminar: Chromatin Proteomics as New Perspective to Investigate the Biology of Exceptional Longevity Air date: Thursday, December 12, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Chromatin state and dynamics is modulated by chromatin interacting proteins, in particular histones and their post-translational modifications. We investigate the chromatin-bound proteome in aging to understand how DNA readout is misregulated. We focus on domains of reactivated heterochromatin, i.e. chromatin domains undergoing anomalous decondensation and decorated by histones co-modified with markers of condensed heterochromatin and active transcription. We optimize our mass spectrometry methods to investigate multiple dimensions of the chromatin proteome, including (i) its interactions with DNA and transcription factors, (ii) its post-translational modifications, and (iii) its cell-to-cell heterogeneity using single cell histone analysis.



Author: Simone Sidoli Runtime: 1 hour