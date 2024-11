You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Tribal Health Research Office & Considerations When Conducting Research Involving Indigenous Peoples Air date: Thursday, December 5, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our speaker for this session is Karina L. Walters, Ph.D., M.S.W., an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and director of the NIH Tribal Health Research Office (THRO). In this role at THRO, Dr. Walters works to advance initiatives to ensure tribally informed biomedical and behavioral research, enhance NIH’s tribal consultation and tribal engagement efforts, and coordinate American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) research and research-related activities across NIH and with other federal entities. Author: Karina L. Walters, Ph.D., M.S.W. Director of the NIH Tribal Health Research Office (THRO) Runtime: 1 hour