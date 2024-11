Description:

The December 2024 Health Equity Research Outreach (HERO) lecture, in honor of the 10th anniversary celebration for the Center for Translation Research and Implementation Sciences (CTRIS) at the National Heart Lung Blood Institute/NIH, will explore ‘Centering health equity in dissemination and implementation research.’ Three esteemed panelists will explore this topic in the context of both domestic and global research, including discussions on how community-partnered research can lead to sustainable and meaningful impact in communities that experience disparities in health. The lecture will conclude with a Q&A session moderated by Dr. Cara Lewis from NHLBI. Moderator: Cara Lewis, PhD, Deputy Director, Center for Translation Research and Implementation Science (CTRIS), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health