You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Health Science Policy Analyst Air date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Join Us in Celebrating Native American Heritage Month! We are honored to feature Dr. Gregory Cajete, Ph.D., (Tewa, Santa Clara Pueblo) an internationally recognized scholar on Indigenous knowledges, science, and education. Dr. Cajete is a Professor at the University of New Mexico and an esteemed Native American scholar from Santa Clara Pueblo. Dr. Cajete will provide a presentation and lead a discussion on “Building Healthful Indigenous Futures: Indigenous Science, Ways of Knowing, and Indigenous Data Sovereignty.” Dr. Cajete brings a profound understanding of Indigenous knowledge and science and a commitment to respecting the unique perspectives of Native communities. This discussion promises to shed light on Indigenous Knowledges and data sovereignty, weaving together themes of ethics, culture, and the role of Indigenous science and data in tribal health research. This year the NIH Tribal Health Research Office theme is “I am the Data; the Data is Me!” This theme reflects our ongoing efforts toward the groundbreaking NIH Indigenous Data Sovereignty (IDS) Policy, set to launch in spring 2025. This policy represents NIH's commitment to recognizing tribal sovereignty and will include essential insights gathered from tribal consultations and listening sessions. Don’t miss this opportunity to join us for a meaningful exchange of ideas. Celebrate heritage, learn from Indigenous perspectives, and be part of advancing ethical data practices.



For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/thro Author: Tribal Health Research Office Runtime: 1 hour