NCATS Women in Science Leadership Panel with Astronaut Kate Rubins Air date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NCATS is hosting NASA Astronaut Dr. Kathleen Rubins November 20 from 9–11 a.m. EST for a Women in Science discussion. The event will feature three all-woman panels of institute and center directors from across NIH and members from the Women in Science Diplomacy Association (WiSDA), plus a fireside chat between NCATS Director Dr. Joni Rutter and Dr. Rubins on science in space and beyond. The event will be an exciting opportunity to hear from trailblazing leaders on such topics as balancing careers in science, life and well-being, and opportunities on the horizon for women in research and innovation. We hope it also inspires the next generation of women pursuing careers in STEM.



For more information go to https://ncats.nih.gov/news-events/events