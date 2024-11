You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NLM Ada Lovelace Lecture: Can Data Science and AI Deliver on Its Promise for Improving Public Health? Air date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) Division of Intramural Research (DIR) is pleased to welcome Manisha Desai, PhD, Section Chief of Biostatistics and Director of the Quantitative Sciences Unit at Stanford University School of Medicine, to give the 2024 NLM Ada Lovelace Computational Health Lecture entitled, "Can Data Science and AI Deliver on Its Promise for Improving Public Health?" Data science has played an essential role in solving many public health problems. For example, clinical trials are data-intensive and are the gold standard for establishing standard of care for treating many diseases. More recently there has been a rise in the use of data science to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools that present promising solutions of how we diagnose, monitor, and treat patients. For example, AI algorithms that leverage imaging data have provided insight into how to diagnose conditions or more accurately stage cancer. However, there have been many failures in translation. To realize the promise of data science and AI, there are many challenges to address, including the complexity of the intervention design itself, the underlying data used to establish AI-based algorithms, and the way AI-based interventions are evaluated. Vignettes of trials that evaluate AI-based tools illustrate issues and potential solutions.



Author: Manisha Desai, PhD Runtime: 1 hour