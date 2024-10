You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT and the Fight for Women in Science Air date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 9:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: "The Exceptions" recounts the fight of sixteen women scientists at MIT against sexism to achieve equal opportunity–a fight that went on to have far-reaching impacts nationwide. In the first part of the event, we will listen to a conversation between Kate Zernike and Prof Nancy Hopkins where we will hear about Prof Hopkins' research, career and work to promote gender equity in academia. The conversation will be followed by a Q & A session and then a Reception in front of Lipsett. We are excited to bring this rich and inspiring story to all members of the NIH community; all careers, genders, etc.! Individuals with disabilities who need reasonable accommodation to participate in this event should contact Eva Hellsberg at eva.hellsberg@nih.gov or 240-505-3901



For more information go to https://sigs.nih.gov/wsa Author: The Porter Book Club, Women Scientist Advisors, Women Scientist Fellows, OIR Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes