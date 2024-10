You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NLM LSTRC Meeting Air date: Friday, October 25, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: LSTRC is a federal advisory committee that was established in 1987. The LSTRC meets three times a year to review journals that have applied to MEDLINE and provide NLM with recommendations regarding journal quality and inclusion in the database. The LSTRC recommendation is based on a journal’s scientific and editorial quality. Author: Dr. Stephen Sherry, Acting Director, National Library of Medicine Runtime: 30 minutes