NIH Director's Seminar Series: Reviving Postmortem Studies to Clarify Infectious Diseases Pathogenesis Air date: Friday, October 11, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Autopsies are an indispensable, although underutilized, tool for gleaning insight into human disease pathogenesis and treatment. In this talk, Dr. Chertow will discuss the application of advanced technologies, including quantitative PCR, sequencing, and high-dimensional phenotypic and transcriptomic cellular profiling of postmortem specimens collected from fatal COVID-19 cases. With these tools we provide novel insights into pathogen distribution, persistence, evolution, and host cellular and transcriptional responses within tissues. Author: Daniel Chertow, M.D. Runtime: 1 hour