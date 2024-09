You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series: How Do Diverse Perspectives Enhance Data Science Outcomes? Air date: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 1:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 2024–2025 Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series kicks off with a conversation on the benefits of diverse perspectives in data science. Panelists will: Discuss strategies to recognize and address bias in data science, including ensuring equitable representation in research spaces and increasing diverse participation. Highlight the benefits of an inclusive environment and diverse perspectives of data science researchers and data sets in this scientific field. Describe how diverse representation enhances machine learning and artificial intelligence accuracy, particularly in the context of health sciences, such as in electronic health record data sets.



For more information go to https://diversity.nih.gov/disseminate/swd-seminar-series/how-do-diverse-perspectives-enhance-data-science-outcomes Author: Marie A. Bernard, M.D., Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes