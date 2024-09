You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD Director’s Seminar: Residential Segregation and Health Outcomes: The Impact on the Hispanic/Latino Population Air date: Thursday, October 3, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The next NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series lecture will feature Dr. Rudolph A. Rodriguez, professor and vice chair of the Department of Medicine, University of Washington. Dr. Rodriguez is a board-certified internist and nephrologist and the director of the Hospital & Specialty Medicine Service Line at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System. As a clinician scholar, his academic career focused on nephrology fellowship education along with scholarly work on issues related to vulnerable populations. His interests include health disparities, kidney disease among underserved populations, and increasing diversity in academic medicine. Author: Dr. Rudolph A. Rodriguez Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes