Impact of Diet on Mucosal Immunity and Immune-mediated Digestive Diseases Air date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: To enhance our understanding of diet-host-microbiome interrelationships and their impact on mucosal immunity and health outcomes, the Office of Nutrition Research (ONR) and NIAID, in collaboration with many other Institutes and Offices at NIH, have organized a workshop focused on understanding the critical dietary factors that regulate the development and function of the gastrointestinal immune system. Presentations at this workshop will explore the impact of dietary exposures on the functional output of the gut microbiome, and the impact of diet on mechanisms of immune-mediated digestive diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, and food allergies.



For more information go to https://cvent.me/P2LoZG Author: Ryan Ranallo Runtime: 8 hours, 30 minutes