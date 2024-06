You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Scientific Workforce Diversity Seminar Series: How Are Institutions Transformed to Foster Cultures of Inclusive Excellence? Air date: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The final SWDSS event of the 2023­–2024 season will focus on strategies to enhance inclusion and create a culture of equity within the scientific workforce at academic institutions as well as methods for assessing culture change.Panelists will discuss the benefits of inclusive excellence in the scientific workforce and barriers that institutions face in fostering inclusive cultures. This virtual seminar will also share principles of inclusive practices that can be adopted by other academic institutions across the biomedical, social, and behavioral research enterprise.



For more information go to https://diversity.nih.gov/disseminate/swd-seminar-series/how-are-institutions-transformed-foster-cultures-inclusive Author: Marie A. Bernard, M.D., Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes