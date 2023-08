You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2023 Lindberg-King Lecture - Got Community? Reflections on the relevance of community engagement in equitable health informatics and data science innovations Air date: Friday, December 8, 2023, 10:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Got Community? Reflections on the relevance of community engagement in equitable health informatics and data science innovations It is well established that engaging communities is critical to advance health equity. The potential role of community engagement in equitable health informatics and data science innovations is emerging and raises multiple questions. How can community perspectives be elicited and considered throughout the design and implementation life cycle? How can we return value from such innovations to communities? What strategies are needed to resolve “values collisions” between stakeholder groups such as algorithm developers, clinicians, patients, and community members? Health informatics and data science innovations will fail to achieve their full potential to advance health equity without attention to such questions. Suzanne Bakken, PhD, RN, FAAN, FACMI, FIAHSI The Alumni Professor of Nursing and Professor of Biomedical Informatics, Columbia University Director, Center for Community-Engaged Health Informatics and Data Science Columbia University Editor-in-Chief, Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association Author: Suzanne Bakken, PhD, RN, FAAN, FACMI, FIAHSI, Columbia University Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes