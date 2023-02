You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Using Public Engagement to Inform the Use of Data in Biomedical Research Air date: Monday, February 27, 2023, 11:25:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: On Feb 27, 2023 the NIH will hold a workshop at the University of California, San Diego to contextualize this public feedback through the lenses of research, ethics, technology development, and application to clinical and public health contexts with the goal of integrating public feedback to assess implications for NIH programs and policies. The NIH will host three discussion panels, including panelists from Pyxis Partners who facilitated the community conversations to share key points and takeaways, ethicists, biomedical researchers, technology engineers and developers of hardware and software, public health experts, and clinician researchers who might utilize these technologies. The NExTRAC WG will analyze and interpret the discussions from this event to inform the NExTRAC deliberations, which will ultimately be conveyed to NIH. Author: OSP Runtime: 9 hours, 5 minutes