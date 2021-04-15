Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

The Mental Health Impact of the COVID Pandemic: A Major Life Stressor

Air date: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Speaker Naomi M. Simon, MD, who has led seminal research in this field during a distinguished 20-year career at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), will join NYU Langone’s Department of Psychiatry in July 2017 to oversee its new Anxiety and Complicated Grief Program. Under her stewardship, and building on her strengths as a program developer and clinical innovator, the new service will focus on investigating and treating panic disorder, social anxiety, generalized anxiety disorder, post- traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and complicated grief.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group
Author: Naomi Simon, M.D., NYU Langone Health
Runtime: 1 hour