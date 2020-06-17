NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

IIG Seminar: Defining malaria vaccine responses by single B cell IG sequencing and plasma IgG proteomics Air date: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 2:15:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: IIG Seminar



Malaria elimination is a global priority and WHO has projected that malaria deaths could double due to COVID19-related health care disruptions. Vaccines have been pivotal for campaigns to eliminate or eradicate other infectious diseases. Malaria transmission blocking vaccines (TBVs) target surface antigens expressed by parasites during their development in mosquitoes in order to interrupt transmission and contribute to malaria elimination. We collected antigen-specific memory B cells from Malian adults immunized with TBV and obtained B cell receptor IG sequences that were used to define the antibody repertoire and to generate the first recombinant human mAbs against Plasmodium gamete surface antigen. One potent humAb binds to a broad and conserved epitope on Plasmodium gametes, suggesting a path to improve TBV design. In addition, we studied plasma antibody repertoire using proteomics of antigen-specific F(ab’)2 from vaccinees and identified antibody peptides that provide insights into V gene usage. Our data support further development of TBV to pursue malaria elimination and provide insights into key TBV epitopes that will inform the design of improved malaria vaccines.



