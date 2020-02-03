Task Force for Research Specific to Pregnant Women and Lactating Women Air date: Monday, February 3, 2020, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 21st Century Cures Act established the Task Force for Research Specific to Pregnant Women and Lactating Women to advise the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) regarding gaps in knowledge and research on safe and effective therapies for pregnant women and lactating women. PRGLAC was tasked with identifying these gaps and reporting its findings back to the Secretary.



For more information go to https://www.nichd.nih.gov/about/advisory/PRGLAC Author: Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH Runtime: 8 hours, 15 minutes