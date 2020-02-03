Skip Navigation


Task Force for Research Specific to Pregnant Women and Lactating Women

   
Air date: Monday, February 3, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The 21st Century Cures Act established the Task Force for Research Specific to Pregnant Women and Lactating Women to advise the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) regarding gaps in knowledge and research on safe and effective therapies for pregnant women and lactating women. PRGLAC was tasked with identifying these gaps and reporting its findings back to the Secretary.

For more information go to https://www.nichd.nih.gov/about/advisory/PRGLAC
Author: Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, NIH
Runtime: 8 hours, 15 minutes