You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Launch of the Inaugural NIH-Wide Strategic Plan for Autoimmune Disease Research Air date: Monday, July 21, 2025, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Inaugural NIH-wide Strategic Plan for Autoimmune Disease Research will be launched on Monday, July 21st at 1 PM EDT. The study of autoimmune diseases intersects with the mission of every NIH Institute and Center, underscoring the need of a coordinated approach to advance scientific progress in ways that impact the lives of people living with and at risk of autoimmune diseases. The mission of the NIH-wide Strategic Plan for Autoimmune Disease Research is to coordinate and advance efforts to support rigorous, high-priority, innovative, and collaborative autoimmune disease research.

For more information go to https://orwh.od.nih.gov/OADR-ORWH/Strategic-Planning-for-ADR Author: Office of Autoimmune Disease Research (OADR) Runtime: 1 hour