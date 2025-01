You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH-FDA COVID-19 Lecture Series: Effect of pre-existing obesity on acute and long-term response to SARS-CoV-2 in nonhuman primates Air date: Thursday, January 30, 2025, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The appearance of COVID-19 coincident with the global obesity epidemic has heightened the need to understand the interactions between infectious and metabolic disease, particularly with respect to post-acute sequelae of COVID (PASC). To this end, we infected lean and obese/prediabetic adult male rhesus macaques with the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant and assessed multiple parameters over a 6-month time course. Although the delta variant results in a mild disease presentation, we found that numerous pathologies were still present 6 months post-infection, some of which differed between lean and obese animals. In some cases, lean animals were more affected than obese ones. Overall, the SARS-CoV-2-infected rhesus macaque appears to be a valid preclinical model for PASC. The COVID-19 Scientific Interest Group was created in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This interest group aims to promote collaboration and facilitate the exchange of information and resources among NIH intramural scientists and their HHS colleagues concerning research on COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group Author: Charles Roberts, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour