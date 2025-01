You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series: Assessing Thyroid Cancer Causes and Treatment Effects in an Era of Overdiagnosis HHS Only Air date: Friday, February 7, 2025, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: For decades, the incidence of thyroid cancer increased rapidly in the U.S. and worldwide. Increased diagnostic scrutiny (“overdiagnosis”) has been established as the main factor underlying the steep rise in small, localized (“low-risk”) papillary thyroid cancers, although lifestyle or environmental causes may have played a more minor role. Coinciding with rising incidence trends, an increasing proportion of low-risk thyroid cancers in the U.S. received more aggressive treatments, including total thyroidectomy and radioactive iodine ablation, raising concerns about treatment-related adverse effects and quality of life. In this talk, Dr. Kitahara will discuss the results of her research aiming to understand changes in thyroid cancer incidence trends and clinical management, and the impact of these changes on short- and long-term health outcomes. Author: Cari Kitahara, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour