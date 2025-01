You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Circuits driving consumption and sugar-evoked behaviors NIH Only Air date: Thursday, February 6, 2025, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Taste is one of our most important and basic senses. It functions as the primary gatekeeper in the recognition of nutrients versus harmful chemicals. Mammals have evolved dedicated brain circuits to recognize the identity of a tastant — is it sweet, sour, bitter, salty, or umami? and its valence — is it good or bad? Taste signals are then integrated with the internal state to regulate consummatory behaviors (am I hungry? Am I salt-depleted? etc.). In humans, the recruitment of these circuits is an important contributor to the appetite for highly processed foods rich in sugar and fat, and the devastating increase in obesity rates, particularly in children. In this talk, I will discuss my research on how the brain processes taste stimuli, assigns identity, imposes valence, and controls consummatory responses. By studying these mechanisms at the cellular and circuit levels, we can better understand the link between our brain, the irresistible cravings for sweet and fat, and consumption. Author: Li Wang, PhD Runtime: 1 hour