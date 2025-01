You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Changing the course in Type 1 Diabetes- a HIRN 10 year anniversary symposium Air date: Monday, January 13, 2025, 9:00:00 AM

The purpose of the Changing the Course of Type 1 Diabetes: The Human Islet Research Network 10-year Anniversary Symposium is to bring together experts in type 1 diabetes (T1D) and investigators outside of the diabetes field to discuss current trends in biomedicine that have the potential to advance T1D research over the next decade. This symposium is open to the public and will focus on emerging concepts and technological advances that will catalyze progress in T1D research in three broad thematic areas: T1D etiology, discovery, and therapies.



For more information go to https://www.niddk.nih.gov/news/meetings-workshops/2025/hirn-2025 Author: NIDDK Runtime: 8 hours, 40 minutes