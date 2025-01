You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Unlocking the Future of Health Behavior Theory: Toward Innovations in Understanding and Practice Air date: Thursday, February 27, 2025, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Health behavior theories (HBTs) have long been used to describe, predict, and understand health behaviors, and inform the development and use of behavior change strategies, across behavioral domains, populations, and disease contexts. Recent technological advancements and increased focus on social and structural determinants of health challenge offer opportunities to stimulate innovation in the specification, refinement, and application of HBTs. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) HBT Project, supported by the NIH Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research, was launched to examine key challenges in how theories have been developed, tested, and refined in health behavior research and, in turn, to identify a roadmap to advance the quality and effective use of HBT. This hybrid HBT conference will include reports on recent efforts from HBT Project members and invited panelists, as well as opportunities to engage in discussion about key next steps for the future of HBT. NIH staff and those local to the Bethesda, MD campus are invited to join in-person. Virtual attendees are invited to join via NIH videocast. Author: Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research (OBSSR) Runtime: 7 hours