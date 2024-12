You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Winter 2025 NANDS Council Meeting Air date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NANDS Council provides the final review for all applications for research grants, training grants, and career development awards assigned to the NINDS, as well as for other requests for support for which Council approval is required by law. The NANDSC also provides clearance for concepts for new NINDS research initiatives involving set-aside funds. Author: NINDS Extramural Division Runtime: 5 hours