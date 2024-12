You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Exploring the Principles of Brain Wiring through Visuomotor Transformation NIH Only Air date: Thursday, February 13, 2025, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: My research investigates the molecular determinants of synaptic specificity, a critical yet poorly understood step in neural circuit assembly that ensures precise connections between synaptic partners. To investigate this, I study visuomotor circuits in Drosophila, a model system where genetic and molecular regulators of neuronal connectivity can be causally linked to the functional wiring of behaviorally relevant circuits. This work has led to the discovery of a novel "Synaptic Gradient" wiring strategy, which transforms spatial positional information into synapse numbers. Additionally, I uncovered a mechanism of "Within-Cell-Type Synaptic Specificity," where individual neurons of the same neuronal type achieve distinct synaptic connections through continuous molecular diversification. These findings provide a conceptual framework and mechanistic insights into brain wiring principles with broad implications for understanding neural circuit development in any system. Author: Mark Dombrovskiy, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour