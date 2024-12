You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Decoding the genetic landscape of human brain expansion NIH Only Air date: Thursday, January 16, 2025, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 3-fold expansion of the cerebral cortex is one of the defining features of human evolution. This extraordinary transformation occurred over a remarkably short evolutionary time span of ~7 million years. However, the causal mechanisms and pathways that govern size control of the developing brain have not yet been systematically investigated. To discover the genes responsible for this process, my lab will build a functional genomics platform to observe the effects of genetic perturbations on neurodevelopment. To enable cross-species comparisons, my lab will also generate a panel of pluripotent stem cells across all major great ape species, including chimpanzees, gorillas, orangutans, and bonobos. For each species, we will perform genetic screens in neuronal progenitor cells, the key cell type that gives rise to virtually all neurons. These experiments will identify the key human-specific pathways and genes that determine whether neural progenitor cells undergo proliferation or differentiation – a pivotal decision point that ultimately dictates the expansion of the brain. Author: Dr. Richard She Runtime: 1 hour