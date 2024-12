You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Understanding how neurons establish synaptic connections NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Brain functions are embedded in the neuronal activity flow through dedicated neuronal connections known as “synapses”. Despite the complexity of trillions of synapses in human brain, the formation of synaptic connectivity is a highly specific process to enable the precise connection only between target neurons. Emerging evidence suggest that the specific interaction between adhesion molecules at the pre- and post-synaptic neurons govern synapse formation. Thus, different pairs of adhesion molecules on the synaptic membrane may enable the specific formation of different types of synaptic connections in the brain. I will describe the mechanism of establishing one type of synaptic connection (Schaffer Collateral synapse), as the first step towards deciphering the adhesion codes of synaptic connections. Author: Dr. Shuai Wang Runtime: 1 hour