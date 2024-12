You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

VisitNIH Town Hall NIH Only Air date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: On January 30, 2025, NIH is implementing a new pre-registration process for visitors coming to the Bethesda Main Campus. The new pre-registration process is required for all non-U.S. person visitors, is available for U.S. person visitors, and has new requirements for visitor hosts and requestors. To provide more information and answer questions, the visit NIH team will be hosting a town hall for all ICO's.



For more information go to https://orsweb.od.nih.gov/sites/VAMI/ Author: Colleen A. McGowan Runtime: 1 hour