You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH ProtIG seminar by Ruth Hüttenhain: High-Throughput Proximity Labeling Proteomics for Identifying GPCR Signaling Regulators Air date: Thursday, January 16, 2025, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) play a crucial role in cellular signaling by detecting a wide array of external signals and translating them into cellular responses. Despite the extensive diversity of GPCRs—over 800 types expressed in humans—and their vast array of ligands, our understanding of GPCR signaling initiation centers on a few well-characterized signal transducers. However, these transducers do not fully account for the remarkable specificity of GPCR signaling, which leads to highly diverse phenotypic outcomes, suggesting additional layers of cellular specialization. To systematically identify regulators of GPCR signaling, we developed a proximity labeling (PL) proteomics approach to create time-resolved maps of their interaction networks during activation in living cells. Specifically, we used a proximity biotin labeling technique based on the engineered peroxidase APEX to capture snapshots of the receptors’ proximal proteome over a time course of activation. We demonstrated that GPCR-APEX-MS enables the simultaneous profiling of interaction networks and cellular location of activated receptors with high temporal resolution. Additionally, we implemented a scalable PL pipeline incorporating automated enrichment of biotinylated proteins in a 96-well plate format, facilitating its application across multiple GPCRs. Mapping the spatiotemporal interaction networks of several clinically relevant GPCRs revealed (1) striking diversity in receptor localization and trafficking and (2) a comprehensive interaction network comprising both shared and receptor-specific interactors. For example, we identified a novel interaction between the RF-amide receptor NPFFR1 and the CUL1FBXW11 E3 ligase complex. This interaction was found to depend on a phosphodegron in the C-terminal tail of NPFFR1, which becomes phosphorylated by G protein-coupled receptor kinases (GRKs) upon receptor activation. These findings (1) highlight the power of quantitative proteomics to illuminate GPCR biology and (2) suggest that cellular compartmentalization of signaling and receptor-specific interactions contribute to the diversity of GPCR-mediated cellular responses.



For more information go to https://proteome.nih.gov/ Author: Ruth Hüttenhain Runtime: 1 hour