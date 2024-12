You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Federal Indian Boarding School Healing Summit Day 3 Air date: Friday, December 20, 2024, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The NIH Tribal Health Research Office (THRO), in collaboration with the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), is proud to announce the Federal Indian Boarding School Healing Summit. This landmark event is a key step in the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) efforts to address the intergenerational harms caused by the Indian Civilization Act and federal Indian boarding school policies on American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian (AI/AN/NH) communities. The summit will spotlight cultural revitalization practices as critical pathways for healing and fostering healthful futures for AI/AN/NH communities and families. Esteemed participants will include leaders in intergenerational trauma research, community practitioners, boarding school survivors, as well as representatives from federal agencies and HHS operating divisions. Key Goals of the Summit: To identify gaps in knowledge surrounding intergenerational trauma and healing practices

To align priorities across federal agencies for a coordinated, community-informed response

To pave the way for new initiatives focused on individual, familial, community, and population-level healing This significant gathering underscores a whole-of-government approach to developing strategies that honor the resilience and wisdom of AI/AN/NH communities while addressing past injustices. Stay tuned for more details about the summit’s agenda and opportunities to participate in this vital dialogue for healing and renewal. For inquiries and updates, please email, Selina.keryte@nih.gov and visit https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/thro/news-events



For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/thro Author: NIH THRO Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes