You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

2025 NIAMS Coalition Outreach and Education Meeting Air date: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This networking meeting includes a gathering of individuals representing approximately 100 professional and voluntary organizations concerned with the Institute’s programs. The NIAMS Coalition leads national advocacy efforts in support of the NIAMS, which conducts and supports research into the basic understanding, causes, treatment, and prevention of diseases of the bones, joints, muscles, and skin. The meeting is an opportunity for the Coalition members to discuss and share best practices, learn from organization leaders and experts on topics of interest, and enhance their understanding of NIH and NIAMS programs and resources.



For more information go to https://www.niams.nih.gov/about/partnerships/niams-coalition/meeting-summary Author: NIAMS Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes