Public Comments on the Scientific Report of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Air date: Thursday, January 16, 2025, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: A public meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, January 16, 2025, for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to hear oral comments from the public on the Scientific Report of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (Scientific Report). The meeting will take place virtually from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST. Author: HHS OASH Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes