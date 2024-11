You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

26th Annual Norman P. Salzman Memorial Awards and Symposium in Basic and Clinical Virology Air date: Thursday, December 5, 2024, 8:45:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Salzman Organizing Committee, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the NIH Virology Interest Group announce the 26th Annual Norman P. Salzman Memorial Awards and Symposium in Basic and Clinical Virology for young investigators. These awards have been established to recognize outstanding research in the field of basic and/or clinical virology at the NIH, FDA, Fort Detrick Laboratories, LEIDOS, USDA or USUHS (Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences). These awards honor the 40-year career of Dr. Norman P. Salzman in virology research and his accomplishments in mentoring of young scientists.



For more information go to https://cvent.me/zrYb59 Author: FNIH and NIAID Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes