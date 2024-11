You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Adapting Evidence-Based Mind and Body Interventions: Why, When, and How Air date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) and other National Institutes of Health (NIH) Institutes and Centers have noted increased grant applications proposing to adapt evidence-based interventions to increase fit for different populations, settings, and health conditions. In particular, the NCCIH portfolio of research grants that propose to adapt approaches with physical and/or psychological therapeutic inputs (often called mind and body interventions) has increased significantly. Yet, widespread debate exists on the benefits, unintended consequences, and timing of adapting interventions. The purpose of this 2-day workshop is to lay the groundwork on complex issues such as why adaptations of mind and body interventions are needed, when they should be made during the pipeline of research, and how to conduct adaptations rigorously. The goals of the workshop are to understand the range of perspectives on why, when, and how mind and body interventions should be adapted to improve fit for specific contexts and inform priorities of NCCIH and other components of NIH about why, when, and how research that involves adaptations of evidence-based interventions can be impactful for improving health and well-being. Although the workshop will focus on mind and body interventions, it will feature the perspectives of diverse fields. For more information go to https://www.nccih.nih.gov/news/events/adapting-evidence-based-mind-and-body-interventions-why-when-and-how Author: National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health Runtime: 8 hours