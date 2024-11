You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

SCDAC Meeting Air date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: This is a meeting of the Sickle Cell Disease Advisory Committee (SCDAC). In 2025 the SCDAC will meet twice, once on January 14, and then in July 2025 (date TBD).



For more information go to https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/advisory-and-peer-review-committees/nhlbi-sickle-cell-disease-advisory-committee Author: Sponsored by the NHLBI, Division of Blood Diseases and Resources Runtime: 5 hours