You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD Director's Seminar: Ending Unequal Treatment: Strategies to Achieve Equitable Health Care and Optimal Health for All Air date: Thursday, December 5, 2024, 3:30:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The final NIMHD Director’s Seminar for this year will focus on the 2024 report “Ending Unequal Treatment: Strategies to Achieve Equitable Health Care and Optimal Health for All”, which was commissioned by NIH and the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). The report examines the current state of racial and ethnic healthcare disparities in the U.S. and builds upon findings from the 2003 Unequal Treatment report. The seminar will feature key NASEM committee members who were instrumental in authoring the report and several NIH-IC directors and representatives who will explore key findings and recommendations from the report. Author: Dr. Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes