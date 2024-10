You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Detecting and Managing Suicide Risk in the Medical Setting: Turning Research into Practice Air date: Thursday, November 7, 2024, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Our speaker for this OHSRP session is Dr. Lisa Horowitz, Senior Associate Scientist and Clinical Psychologist in the National Institute of Mental Health. Objectives for this presentation are as follows: Identify suicide as a national and global public health crisis with significant disparities.

Describe how screening can help healthcare providers start difficult conversations with their patients.

Describe how research can be turned into feasible and practical implementation, as part of suicide prevention clinical pathways that are continuously improved. Author: Lisa M. Horowitz, PhD, MPH Runtime: 1 hour