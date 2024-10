You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

National Academy of Sciences Mini-Symposium Part 2 Air date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Join us for "part 2" of our annual National Academy of Sciences Mini-Symposium! On November 13, we will hear inspirational, 30-minute lectures from two of our distinguished principal investigators- Drs. Sandra Wolin and Steven Rosenberg- elected to the NAS in 2024. Part one, took place on Sept. 24.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/ Author: https://oir.nih.gov/ Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes