Bringing Global Health to Humboldt County - Leveraging a NLM Traveling Exhibit to Support Rural Nurses and Strengthen Community Connections – 16th Annual James H. Cassedy Lecture in the History of Medicine Air date: Thursday, April 3, 2025, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: At ​Cal Poly Humboldt, a small, rural university located in a remote area of northern California, hosting the NLM exhibition​, Making a World of​ Difference: Stories About Global Health,​ presented a unique opportunity to develop a multifaceted project connecting the exhibit​ theme to the​ nursing curriculum and to the local community where our nurses live and work. The project​ strengthened ties between the library and nursing program and encouraged students to see how​ local​ actions can make a significant impact on global health. Nursing students also utilized new skills to engage with NLM resources and the community. Join Cal Poly Humboldt librarian Amanda Dinscore and the associate director of the Cal Poly Humboldt nursing program, Dr. Eden Donahue, as they discuss how this partnership came about and how other universities can leverage NLM exhibitions to promote local history, develop cross-departmental partnerships, and strengthen ties with the local community. Author: Amanda Dinscore – Associate Librarian, Cal Poly Humboldt University Dr. Eden Donahue – Associate Director of the Nursing Program, Cal Poly Humboldt University Runtime: 1 hour