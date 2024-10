You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH Director's Seminar Series: Deciphering Principles of Cell-fate Decisions through Human Disease Mutations Air date: Friday, November 1, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Werner's lab studies the molecular principles of how cell-fate decisions are determined during development. They focus their studies on ubiquitylation, an essential posttranslational modification that is required for cell division, differentiation, and migration in all metazoans. They leverage the unique environment of the NIH intramural program and combine human pluripotent stem cell culture, proteomics, and ubiquitin biochemistry with animal models, clinical genetics, and human disease cohorts. Here, Dr. Werner will summarize how this integration of expertise with local colleagues has allowed them to uncover mechanisms of how ubiquitylation regulates diverse aspects of neuroectodermal and hematopoietic differentiation and to define previously unrecognized neurodevelopmental, craniofacial, and autoinflammatory diseases. Author: Dr. Achim Werner, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour