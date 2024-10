You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIMHD Director’s Seminar: Addressing Nutrition Disparities in Native American Communities: Research and Action Air date: Thursday, November 7, 2024, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The next NIMHD Director’s Seminar Series lecture will feature Dr. Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan. Dr. Jernigan is director of the Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy and professor of medicine and rural health at the Center for Health Sciences at Oklahoma State University. She has been a principal investigator for more than a dozen research studies focused on improving Indigenous food systems through policy and environmental interventions. She also directs the Center for Indigenous Innovation and Health Equity, an academic-community partnership with Indigenous peoples to restore traditional foods and food practices to promote healthy diets and reduce chronic diseases. Dr. Jernigan is an enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. Author: Dr. Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes