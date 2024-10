You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Progenitor Resilience and Early Onset of Chronic Lung Diseases Air date: Friday, November 8, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Division of Lung Diseases at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will convene a two-day virtual workshop entitled “Progenitor Resilience and Early Onset of Chronic Lung Diseases” on November 7-8th, 2024 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm East Standard Time of North America. The overarching goal of this workshop is to bring together pulmonary medicine researchers and stem/progenitor cell biologists to discuss the current state of science and to identify critical research gaps, challenges, opportunities and key research questions in the area of lung resilience. Experts will center their discussions around the role of lung progenitor cells in early diagnosis, and the prevention and treatment of chronic lung diseases. We hope to achieve the following specific aims: Define progenitor cell resilience and identify factors that regulate lung progenitor resilience Understand the role of progenitor/stem cells, particularly resilience, in early onset of chronic lung disease Discuss emerging technologies and model systems to study progenitor/stem cell behavior in chronic lung diseases Identify gaps in research on progenitor-based markers predicting early chronic lung diseases Discuss potential therapeutic interventions targeting progenitor/stem cells to prevent or treat chronic lung diseases Leverage insights from other disciplines to improve our understanding of mechanisms of lung progenitor resilience Facilitate collaboration among basic science researchers, clinicians, and industry experts to breach knowledge gaps in our understanding of progenitor/stem cell resilience and chronic lung diseases Author: Qing Lu, PhD, OLDB/DLD Runtime: 6 hours