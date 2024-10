You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Live Biotherapeutic Products to Prevent Necrotizing Enterocolitis in Very Low Birth Weight Infants Air date: Friday, October 25, 2024, 9:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) (collectively, we) are announcing a public workshop entitled “Live Biotherapeutic Products to Prevent Necrotizing Enterocolitis in Very Low Birth Weight Infants.” The purpose of the public workshop is to exchange information with the medical and scientific community about the regulatory and scientific issues associated with use of live biotherapeutic products to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) in very low birth weight (VLBW) infants.



Runtime: 7 hours