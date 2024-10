You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH ProtIG Seminar: Proteomics as a Tool to Identify Biomarkers and Therapeutic Targets for Dementia Air date: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The plasma proteomic changes that precede the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease could yield insights into disease biology and highlight new biomarkers and avenues for intervention. This presentation will demonstrate how proteins measured in blood decades before dementia onset can be combined with genetic data to (1) identify novel early biomarkers for dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and brain MRI characteristics indicative of cerebral small vessel disease, and (2) better understand the molecular pathways altered in the preclinical and prodromal phase of neurodegenerative disease. This presentation will also illustrate how protein based risk score can be used to enhance our understanding of how health characteristics and subclinical disease states influence brain aging and development of neurodegenerative disease.



For more information go to https://proteome.nih.gov/ Author: Keenan Walker, Ph.D. Runtime: 1 hour