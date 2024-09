You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Inclusive Neurotechnology and its Applications to Global Health Air date: Monday, September 30, 2024, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: From Dr. Wood (speaker) 'In this lecture, I will discuss the urgent need for modern neurotechnology to be designed for greater inclusivity. Specifically, I will highlight accommodating populations with varying skin pigmentation and dark, coarse hair - historically, data from these groups has been discarded as impractical for research and often uncomfortable for the patient in clinical use, leading to significant disparities. I will emphasize how improving modern neurotechnology has helped its application to global health, such as sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder impacting 20 million people worldwide and approximately 100,000 Americans. By raising awareness and addressing technological challenges in neurotechnology, my research group aims to ensure that neurotechnology is both equitable and applicable to diverse populations, ultimately advancing our understanding of brain function and enhancing healthcare for all.' Author: Dr. Manu Platt (sponsor) Runtime: 1 hour