67th Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council Meeting (OARAC) Air date: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The 67th meeting of the Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council (OARAC) will include a brief report from the Acting Director of the Office of AIDS Research. The meeting will feature an update on the processes to develop the FY 2026‒2033 NIH Strategic Plan for HIV and HIV-related Research, including summary reports from appointed task forces of subject matter experts with recommendations for research priorities. The agenda includes an invited presentation regarding the origins of the capsid inhibitor GS-6207 which led to lenacapavir development. The meeting will also feature updates from the Clinical Guidelines Working Groups of OARAC; report outs from Advisory Council Representatives; and public comment. Author: NIH Office of AIDS Research Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes