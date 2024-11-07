John Daly Lecture Series with Carole Ann Bewley, Ph.D.

The John Daly Lecture Series resumed this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NIDDK initiated the series in 2009, a year after Daly’s death, to honor his memory and maintain his goals in science.

Daly’s almost 50-year illustrious research career at NIH began in Bernhard Witkop’s lab. Witkop commissioned him to go in search of frog alkaloids in the rainforests of South America. Little did Daly know that this would be the start of a lifelong quest with monumental impact.

Daly took on the trappings of an “Indiana Jones” character in trading his comfortable lab for the harsh and at times dangerous environment of the rain forest—although unlike Indy, he loved snakes. Throughout his career he personally collected NP treasures from exotic places, providing abundant samples for research in chemistry, pharmacology, and natural sciences for generations to come.

A premier and irreplaceable NP chemist and pharmacologist, Daly focused his research on the discovery, structure elucidation, synthesis, and pharmacology of alkaloids(external link) and other biologically active NPs. He used the molecules to understand receptor and ion channel biology.

Furthermore, Daly was influential in supporting trainees and their careers at NIH. He formed exceptionally deep connections, especially with his mentees.