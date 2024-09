You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

NIH-FDA COVID 19 SIG Lecture Series- Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., M.P.H. Air date: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The COVID-19 SIG lecture series facilitates communication of the ongoing scientific research to understand SARS-CoV-2 and treat COVID-19. Invited speakers share the latest research on a broad range of topics, including clinical findings, therapeutics, basic biology, epidemiology, and public health research. This lecture series runs from October through June.Dr. Marrazzo began her tenure as the sixth NIAID Director in the fall of 2023. She oversees a $6.6 billion budget that supports research to advance the understanding, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of infectious, immunologic, and allergic diseases. She is internationally recognized for her research and education efforts in the field of sexually transmitted infections, especially as they affect women’s health. Dr. Marrazzo’s research in discovery and implementation science has focused on the human microbiome, specifically as it relates to female reproductive tract infections and hormonal contraception; prevention of HIV infection using biomedical interventions, including preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and microbicides; and the pathogenesis and management of bacterial vaginosis (BV), sexually transmitted diseases in HIV-infected persons, and management of antibiotic resistance in gonorrhea. She is the author, coauthor, or editor of more than 250 scientific publications.



For more information go to https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/covid-19-sig Author: Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., M.P.H. Runtime: 1 hour