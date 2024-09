You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Health Disparities Interest Group Steering Committee: Oral health for some is not enough, life course approach to oral health Air date: Monday, September 23, 2024, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Oral health is a critical modifiable risk factor for most non-communicable disease processes. Yet, oral health disparities are staggering nationally and globally. Disparities in oral health exist across the lifespan by social and environmental conditions, the social determinants of health, where people are born, live, learn, work, mature and socialize. Identifying and understanding how specific factors, policies and systems shape the conditions of daily life may help inform efforts to address disparities in oral health. This workshop will present a panel of speakers to discuss these issues, with reserved time for open dialogue with the audience on these topics. Author: NIDCR and HDIG Committee Runtime: 2 hours